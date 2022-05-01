 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara A. Domenk-Stasierowski

  • 0
Barbara A. Domenk-Stasierowski

Barbara A. Domenk-Stasierowski

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Barbara A. Domenk-Stasierowski, 72, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at her home on April 24th after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday May 2, 2022, at St. Annes Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. (9091-Prairie Ridge Blvd) Visitation will take place on Monday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to help the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis research at www.ipffoundation.org

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262)653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert