July 19, 1942—April 15, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Barbara “Barb” A. Glasser, 79, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 15, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on July 19, 1942, to the late Robert O. and Dynevor (Christensen) Madden in Los Angeles, CA. She was educated in the schools of Los Angeles.

On April 22, 1973, she married James Glasser in Las Vegas, NV.

Barb worked as a bookkeeper for Educational Teaching Aides in Vernon Hills, IL, for 21 years, retiring in 2011.

Barb enjoyed reading, was an avid football fan, and an animal lover. Family meant everything to Barb. She was a loving Wife, Mother, and Mema.

Barb is survived by her loving husband, James; her daughters: Debra (William) Chiasson, and Donna Johnson; her grandchildren: Leah Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Wesley Chiasson, Dustin Chiasson, and Lexie Chiasson; and her siblings: Beverly Davis, Wayne Madden, Joanne Kirkpatrick, and Robert D. Madden.

She is preceded in death by a son-in-law, James Johnson.

A Celebration of Life for Barb will be held at a later date.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Barb’s

Online Memorial Book