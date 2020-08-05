× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara “"Barbie"” J. Clark

1960 - 2020

Barbara “Barbie” J. Clark passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, July 29th, 2020 at her mother's home. Barb was born November 2, 1960 in Kenosha, WI. To John “Jack,” and “Betty,” Tostrud. Barb attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School and went to Gateway following high school.

Barb worked at Brookside Care Center for more than 30 years before retiring because of health issues. Barb married Ronald Clark and they were blessed with wonderful sons: Travis, Kyle, and Aaron Clark. To say Barb was a passionate mother and grandmother would be a severe understatement. Her love for her sons, their friends, her friends, and their families knew no bounds!

Barb possessed a wonderful sense of humor and a love for people and animals, especially dogs. Barbie is survived by her sons; Travis (Christine)Clark, Kyle Clark and Aaron Clark. Grandchildren; Max and Isla Clark. Mother Betty Tostrud, sister Lori (Mike) Biessener, and brothers Larry (Gina) Tostrud, Jim “JT” (Denise) Tostrud and Mike Tostrud. Many Godchildren, nieces and nephews, and remarkable amount of very special friends that were considered family. Once Barb determined you as a “friend,” it was forever.