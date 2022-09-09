Feb. 5, 1933—Sept. 6, 2022

Barbara J. Cunningham, age 89, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Chicago, IL on February 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary F. (Harding) Schmitz. Barbara attended Oakdale Elementary School and graduated from Tomah High School in 1951.

She was employed with Wisconsin Telephone Company in Kenosha from 1951 until 1952.

On October 11, 1952, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Barbara married the love of her life, Joseph P. Cunningham. Sadly, Joe preceded her in death on March 3, 2010.

Barbara was a devoted and active Christian of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In 1964 she became a member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church and was member of the Altar Society.

She was a dedicated homemaker and mother to her four children and helped parttime at Cunningham Insurance and Realty. Barbara had a passion for cooking and baking; but most of all, she loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her children, Rory (Rachel), Joanne (Jack) and Kevin (Brenda) Cunningham; her daughter-in-law, Loretta Cunningham; her grandchildren, Ian (Mandy), Tesneem (Mark) and Moneeb; her great-grandchildren, Finn and Isla; her sister, Carolee of California.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Larry Cunningham and sisters, Elaine Gollnick, Mary Ortiz and Gerri “Babe” Smith and her grandson, Joey Cunningham.

Funeral services honoring Barbara’s life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Barbara will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

The family wishes to thank an Angel, Brenda Gross-Rosenthal who took such good care of Barbara.

