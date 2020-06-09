Barbara Jane Trimark

For the safety of those most affected by the pandemic, visitation and service for extended family only will be held at CrossWay Community Church, 13905 75th St, Bristol, WI 53104 on Wednesday, June 10th starting at 10:00 am. Interment will be private at Green Ridge Cemetery. We request those in attendance to wear a mask or a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. The service will be recorded and a link to it posted on the Proko Funeral Home website for viewing shortly after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardiopulmonary Rehab at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital or Children’s Ministry at CrossWay Community Church in Bristol, WI would be appreciated by the family.