Barbara Jean Brand

Dec. 7, 1941—Nov. 16, 2022

KENOSHA—Barbara Jean (Wilbur) Brand, age 81 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Born on December 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ardella (Pleau) Wolfe, along with her stepfather, Earl Wolfe.

On October 22, 1976, she was united in marriage to Joseph Brand. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.

From 1994 until her retirement in 2018, Barbara worked as a Sales Associate for Walmart in Kenosha.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tamara “Tammy” (Todd Smith) Bonner; her daughter-in-law, Lori Bonner; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Andy) Kleinow, Nicole (Tim) Toback, Dolly (Nate) Wilson, Kristina (Charles) Morgan, Cameron McDonald; her great-grandchildren, Seth Piwowarczyk, Caleb and Brilynn Kleinow, Brooklyn Toback; her siblings, David Wolfe, Dennis Wolfe, Debbie (Troy) Lawson and Len Wolfe; her nieces and nephew, Ashley, Sierra, Trinity, Colt, her fur baby, Schnitzer, and many extended family members.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her sons, Keith Bonner and Don Bonner; her grandsons, Brian Smith, Daniel Ericson and Vincent Bonner; her great-nephew, Myles Morgan.

Memorial services honoring Barbara’s life will be held privately. Memorial donations made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org in her name would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Debbie, Cameron and Jen from At Home Care for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Barbara.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101