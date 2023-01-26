Sept. 29, 1940—Jan. 21, 2023

ST. CHARLES, IL—Barbara Jean Dooper, 82 years old, of St. Charles, IL, formerly of Zion, IL passed away peacefully Saturday January 21, 2023 at Bickford Senior Living, St. Charles, IL. She was born September 29, 1940 in Waukegan, IL the daughter of the late Leslie and Marian (neé Cashmore) Worth, living in Zion from 1963 until settling in St. Charles in 2008.

Barbara worked as a Car Hop at Dog N Suds, a ticket seller at Genesee Theater, and a Secretary at Abbott Laboratories. On February 16, 1963 she married Joseph Dooper at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wadsworth, IL, and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2022.

She was involved with school as PTO Co-President, room mother and den mother for Cub Scouts. She enjoyed reading and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. She was a sweet, thoughtful women who sent birthday cards to everyone. She was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed trying out new recipes at the annual family Christmas parties, though she never lived down the year of the Peach Spiced Jell-O.

Survivors include two children: Michael (Kerri) Dooper of Zion, IL and Ann (Rich) Hodyl of St. Charles, IL; four grandchildren: Brian (Amber) Dooper, Matthew Dooper, Charlie Hodyl and Sam Hodyl; two great-grandchildren: Brooke and Leah; a sister, Shirley Johnson of Waukegan; sister-in-law, Eloise Dooper of Kenosha, WI; brother-in-law, John Richardson of Libertyville, IL; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by four siblings: Norman Worth, Carol Richardson, Peggy Danus, and Bill McClure.

Interment will be private in Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville, IL 60048. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, PO Box 7669, Atlanta, GA 30357-0669. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guest book for Barbara at www.strangfh.com.