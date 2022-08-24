Barbara Jean (Willkomm) Heuser

Sept. 6, 1960 - Aug. 21, 2022

KENOSHA - Barbara Jean (Willkomm) Heuser, age 61, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on September 6, 1960 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Edna (Hansen) Willkomm. She grew up attending local schools and was a 1978 graduate of Tremper High School.

On April 25, 1981, Barb was united in marriage to Michael "Richie" Heuser in Kenosha.

Throughout the years, she spent time working for Sambos Restaurant, American Brass, Cherry Electrical, Southport Mobil and for the past 15 years, as a Customer Service Representative for Pick N Save on 75th Street.

Barb was active in the Kenosha area pool leagues by Sam's Amusement and the KPBL. She took pride in her flowers, especially her hydrangeas. She always needed cash in her pocket to supplement those who were a little short for their groceries at checkout, and was very well known for her distinct voice over the PA system. She loved her traveling trips to Phoenix and Las Vegas, her vacations to the state parks around Wisconsin, and her ventures in "Richie's Jeep" with our supply of food and drink!

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael "Richie"; her children, Jennifer (Kiel) Weiss and Andrew (Kristi) Heuser; her grandchildren, Noah and Evelynn Weiss; her many siblings, Betty (Frank) Delfield, Jerry (Cathy) Willkomm, John (Penny) Willkomm, Rose Struthers, Kathy Uttech, Linda Langenstroer, Phyllis (Tom) Rasmussen, Dan (Cindy) Willkomm, Ron (Lisa) Willkomm, Patty Slobodianuk, Mary (Bob) Johnson; her mother-in-law, Judy Zagame; her in-laws, Robert (Lisa Kickbush) Zagame, Leanne (Pete) Jonellis, Amanda (Doug) Monroe, Kathy Zagame; her father-in-law, Norbert Matuszak; in-laws, Gary (Audrey) Matuszak, Greg (Jill) Matuszak, Brian Matuszak, Kevin Matuszak, Lisa (Mark) Madison, Tammy Matuszak, Perry Matuszak; her numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Hans Langenstroer, Mark Slobodianuk, Jack Uttech and Ron Struthers; her sister-in-law, Ann Matuszak.

Funeral services honoring Barbara's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Barbara will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to Barb's Garden GoFundMe would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue - 262-658-4101