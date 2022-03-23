Nov. 5, 1944—March 20, 2022

KENOSHA—Barry Ray Thomas, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home in Kenosha.

Born on November 5, 1944 in Marshalltown, Iowa, he was the son of the late Walter Harvey and Jean (Denker) Thomas. He grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Green Mountain High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Iowa State, and his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Iowa.

On August 25, 1973, he was united in marriage to Patricia Aasen in Viroqua, WI.

Barry was a treasured teacher for Kenosha Unified School District from 1968-2004.

He was a member of the Sierra Club, Green Sanctuary, Nature Conservancy, and the Pringle Nature Center. Barry was an environmentalist who cared deeply for nature and loved teaching science to children.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Tracy (Richard Bundy) Thomas, his siblings, Lynn (Blaine) Vawter, Roger (Carolyn) Thomas, Brian (Nancy) Thomas, Kathy McCormack.

In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Denker.

Memorial services honoring Barry’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Bradford Community Church UU, 5810 8th Avenue, Kenosha, with a luncheon to follow at a nearby location. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Pringle Nature Center www.pringlenc.org or Bradford Community Church www.bradforduu.org in memory of Barry.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101