Dec. 22, 1979—April 8, 2022

On Friday April 8, 2022 Barry Wayne Owens, loving husband, father and son went home to be with the Lord.

Barry was born on December 22, 1979 to his parents Vicky Kolnik and John Owens.

He was preceded in death by his father John Owens of Lucasville, OH, grandparents Wayne and Joyce Owens of Benton, IL, uncle Rick Owens of San Antonio, TX and uncle Barry Owens of Venetian Village, IL.

He leaves behind his wife Annina Owens; son Jefferson Owens-Perri; daughter Nikalette Owens; son Jackson Spors; daughter Clare Spors; mother Vicky Kolnik; step-father Joseph Kolnik (aka farmer Joe); brother Matthew Owens (Sarah); sisters: Christine Krueger (David), Michelle Kolnik, Kimberly Kolnik; brother Michael Kolnik (Macy Harms); cousin JoAnn Hungness (David); grandmother Shirley LaFayette; grandfather James Van Patten (Connie); great grandma/grandpa Aileen and Albert LaFayette; great-great-grandma Elizabeth Jahns; uncle Keith Van Patten; aunt Cathy Nelson; uncle Brian Van Patten; uncle Scott Van Patten; aunt Bridget O’Neill; uncle Todd Colander; aunt Michele Golovits; uncle David Owens (Luan); aunt Sheryl Mora; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barry was proud to serve in the Navy. He loved his family more than life itself, and his wife and kids were his world.

He grew up with a great affection and natural ability for fishing, just the experience of being on the water made his life feel complete along with the thought of his family and friends. He spent a lot of time fishing with his dad, mom, grandparents and kids.

He loved traveling, road trips with the family were the best. Barry loved to cook, new recipes were very exciting. He especially loved making specialty soups. He was a Dolphins fan to the end, loved the White Sox and the Wolves, loved music and had such a huge genre that it would be hard to name his favorite. He was a movie connoisseur, but his favorites with Annina were the Marvel Movies.

Barry loved to strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone, he was quite the socialite. He would help anyone in need before himself. He couldn’t make a vehicle last, but his impression was everlasting.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1:30 PM until 4:00 PM, with full Military Honors at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Highway B, Stoughton.

A Celebration of Barry’s Life will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the farm.

The family is working to establish a memorial fund in Barry’s name.

Please share your memories of Barry by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.