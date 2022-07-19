1933—2022

RANDALL—Benjamin (Buddy) E. Kaskin age 88 of Randall, WI died July 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 30, 1933, in Burlington, WI, the son of the late William and Astrid (Peterson) Kaskin. In his early years he was educated in a one room schoolhouse in Kenosha County. After contracting polio he continued his education and graduated from The Orthopedic School in Kenosha. He then returned home and graduated from Wilmot High School in 1951. He then served in the United States Army for 2 years, being stationed in Germany. On October 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to Donna Richards.

Benjamin loved his livelihood of being a dairy farmer. He was a member of AMPI, Kenosha County Holstein Breeders, and Farm Bureau, where he served on the Board of Directors and was Chairman of the Fair Committee. He enjoyed the Kenosha County Fair and was a lifetime member. After dairy farming, he was employed with DHIA, where he was a technician for 12 years until retirement.

He loved gardening, especially planting numerous flowers annually for all to enjoy. Singing in the choir at St. John’s church in Twin Lakes was another passion along with bowling in numerous leagues with friends. Proudly attending countless events for his grandchildren always brought him so much joy. He will always be remembered for his genuine smile, twinkle in his eye, quick wit, and gentle soul.

Ben is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna. Loving father to Pam, Mark (deceased), Kathy, and Dave. Grandfather to Abbigail, Connor, Allyson, and Olivia. Great-Grandfather to Ben, Blake, and Madilyn.

Further survived by sisters: Georgia Smith, Patricia Kjellander, Judy (Richard) Witt, Sharon (Robert) McCormack, Laurel (Richard) Rego, Kim (Craig) Gebauer. Brothers: Gordon (Betty) Kaskin, Ronald Kaskin and Randy (Kim) Kaskin. Stepmother, Phyllis Kaskin. Brother-in-law to Doug Schaal, Karen (Jerry) Schilz, and Ellen Them along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his sisters: Juanita Grady, Betty Hinzpeter, Nancy Denney, Joy Belter, and Gail Schaal. Brother-in-laws: Walter Grady, Robert Smith, Ken Hinzpeter, Ronald Belter, Leon Denney, Johann Kjellander and Ken Richards.

The family would like to personally thank the Aurora Hospice Team and his personal caregiver Alexis.

A private family service will be held. Memorials in his name can be made to NAMI of Kenosha County, 5718 7th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140 or St. John Catholic Church 701 N Lake Ave, Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Online condolences can be found at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.