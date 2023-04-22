Benny Ruffolo
Benny Ruffolo, age 74, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.
Funeral services honoring Benny’s life will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church., 2224 45th Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Benny will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/ or to a charity of your choice.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101