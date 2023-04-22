Funeral services honoring Benny’s life will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church., 2224 45th Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Benny will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/ or to a charity of your choice.