Berger Rasmussen

A Celebration of Life for Berger will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fireside Restaurant (2801 – 30th Ave.) with a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or to the Danish Brotherhood #14.