Berger Rasmussen
Berger Rasmussen

Berger Rasmussen, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life for Berger will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fireside Restaurant (2801 – 30th Ave.) with a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or to the Danish Brotherhood #14.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Berger’s

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

