 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernadine (Langer) Van Thiel

  • 0
Bernadine (Langer) Van Thiel

Bernadine (Langer) Van Thiel

Sept. 4, 1924 - May 3, 2022

SPOKANE, WA - Bernadine Van Thiel, 97, died peacefully on May 3, 2022 in Spokane, WA. She was born September 4, 1924 in Kenosha, WI, daughter of Frank and Teresa Langer. She married Robert "Bob" Van Thiel in 1947.

Later the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1959. Her final move was to Spokane where she enjoyed a life on the prairie with Bob, surrounded by the nature she loved.

An avid writer, her messages often advocated stewardship of the earth. She was involved in many earth-friendly causes. A lover of music, square dancing, and traveling, she enjoyed meeting new friends wherever she went.

Survivors include a son, Greg of Wasilla, AK; two daughters: Rita and Rachel of Grand Junction, CO; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert