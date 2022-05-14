Bernadine (Langer) Van Thiel

Sept. 4, 1924 - May 3, 2022

SPOKANE, WA - Bernadine Van Thiel, 97, died peacefully on May 3, 2022 in Spokane, WA. She was born September 4, 1924 in Kenosha, WI, daughter of Frank and Teresa Langer. She married Robert "Bob" Van Thiel in 1947.

Later the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1959. Her final move was to Spokane where she enjoyed a life on the prairie with Bob, surrounded by the nature she loved.

An avid writer, her messages often advocated stewardship of the earth. She was involved in many earth-friendly causes. A lover of music, square dancing, and traveling, she enjoyed meeting new friends wherever she went.

Survivors include a son, Greg of Wasilla, AK; two daughters: Rita and Rachel of Grand Junction, CO; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.