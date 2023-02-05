June 28, 1943—Jan. 28, 2023

Bernard “Bernie” Lee Schlagel, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, January 28, 2023, from his home in Edgar, WI.

He was born June 28, 1943 to Loren and Evelyn (Aker) Schlagel in Marshall County, SD, as the third of four sons and three daughters.

He was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Richard (2006). Bernie leaves behind a beloved wife, Carolynn (Tichy) Schlagel; one daughter, Janette (Daniel) Partenheimer; four sons: Travis (Regina) Schlagel, Matthew (Susan) Schlagel, Andrew (Angela) Schlagel, and Adam (Kayla) Schlagel; twenty grandchildren; and fifteen great- grandchildren to date.

Bernie learned to work hard at a very young age at the passing of his father. After a career with John Deere, he continued to find joy working on engines in his shop, serving at his local church, and especially spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Community Church of Marathon on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to 88.5 Christian Family radio. https:////give.ministrylinq.com//App//Form//2f03f209-5768-4bec-91c0-160787df8452.