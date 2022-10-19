Bernard Manske

We are sad to announce the passing of Bernard Gerald Manske of Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was born on July 8, 1930 and died at the age of 92 on October 2nd in Red Bank, New Jersey. He was united in marriage to Luella Manske on February 2, 1963 and were together until her passing in 2011. Bernie leaves behind his children, Brandon Manske, Brian Manske, Russ Manske, Lilly Steiner, stepson David Warman and nine grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Herbert Jr “Sonny”, Leo, and Mick, his sisters, Joan Nelson and Mildred Greenheck, his wife Luella and daughter Lori Bunch.

Born in Elroy, WI Bernie graduated from Kendall High School and then served in the Army and the Air Force during the Korean War. He received three medals in Korea, including a broze star with an oak leaf cluster. After his tour of duty, he worked as an electrician for AMChrysler, and after his retirement from Chrysler, he worked at Abbott Laboratories until he retired in 1992. He also obtained his real estate license through Gateway Technical College. Bernie's unique house with his outdoor fountain has been featured in the press, and he loved to give tours of his beloved home. Bernie will be remembered for his generosity, and his humor and intellectual curiosity will be missed by everyone close to him.