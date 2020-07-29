Bernice “Pat” P. Klemko

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1926—2020

Bernice P. “Pat” Klemko, age 94, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Born in Kenosha, WI on March 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Walter and Bernice (Deidrich) Guenther. Bernice was a graduate of Friedens Lutheran and Bradford High School.

She was employed with Full Fashion Hosiery during WWII making parachutes, and retired from BeautiVue Products. Pat loved all types of needlework and 2 years ago knitted and crocheted 100 hats//scarves for the homeless through the VFW. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Those left to remember Pat are her children, Liane (John) Worlund and Elizabeth “Betty” (David) Martin; her grandchildren, Chris Klemko, Natalie Klemko, Michael Martin and Sarah Martin; her great grandchildren, Marshall Klemko, Kennedy Fletcher and Jayden Fletcher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Klemko; her son, Michael Klemko; her sister Doris and her brother, Sonny.

Funeral services honoring Pat’s life will be held privately. Interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Paris, WI. Memorial remembrances may be forwarded to the family in care of the Piasecki Funeral Home.