1922-2022

KENOSHA—Berta “Betty” Speaker, 99, died peacefully at her home in Kenosha on April 9, 2022. Born on April 17, 1922 in Daaden, Germany, she was the daughter of loving parents Heinrich and Emilie (Sturm) Demmer and sister Gertrude (Demmer) Groff. The family immigrated to Kenosha in 1926.

From that first childhood journey across the ocean to later travels with family and friends, Betty was always ready for the next adventure. With a mischievous twinkle in her eyes, strong opinions, and style, she was a force to be reckoned with who embraced life and made friends at every turn.

On May 24, 1944, at the First Methodist Church in Tampa, FL, she married David S. Speaker, Jr. after meeting several years earlier while ice skating at Lincoln Park in Kenosha. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1995, before his death. Together, they shared and moved through the world with laughter, generosity, and love.

Betty attended Kenosha public schools, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1940. She was employed in the office at Jockey International from 1946-1947. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Over the decades, she was involved in various community organizations and was an advocate for causes she believed in.

Never one to sit still long, Betty enjoyed playing golf and tennis with friends during the summer months and participated in a bridge club that met monthly for nearly 70 years. Weekends often included time for baking—the comforting fragrances of yeast and sugar beckoning from the oven. She passed down favorite recipes to her children and grandchildren, including kuchen, potato bread, and the spritz cookies ever-present on Christmas Eve.

Most of all, her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her children: Gary Speaker (Mercedita Karda) of San Jose, CA, David H. Speaker of Milwaukee, WI, and Lynn Speaker-Epping (Robert Epping) of Eden Prairie, MN; her granddaughters: Adrienne Fluitt, Mackenzie Epping (William Manske), and Madeline Epping; her nephew Tom Groff (Nancy Groff); her grand-nephew Eric Groff; and her grand-niece Kari (Groff) Hampton.

A memorial celebration will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Shalom Center are appreciated and preferred.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Betty’s Online Memorial Book At: