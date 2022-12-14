KENOSHA—Bertha M. Krebs, age 100 a resident of Kenosha died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Manor of Kenosha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the church would be appreciated.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.
