Bertha M. Krebs

KENOSHA—Bertha M. Krebs, age 100 a resident of Kenosha died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Manor of Kenosha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the church would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

