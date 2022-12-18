Bertha M. Krebs

Nov. 8, 1922 - Dec. 10, 2022

KENOSHA - Bertha M. Krebs, age 100, a resident of Kenosha died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Manor of Kenosha.

She was born on November 8, 1922 and came to Kenosha as a young girl. Bertha was educated in the schools of Kenosha. She would marry Bernard Krebs and he would precede her in death.

Bertha was employed as a seamstress for Jockey International for many years.

She was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, previously St. George Catholic Church.

Bertha enjoyed sewing and would make family clothing. She also enjoyed decorating her yard with flowers, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by one son, Bernie Krebs; one daughter, Janice Diestler; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many, many great-great-grandchildren.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her children, Kenneth Krebs and Greta Erickson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the church would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667