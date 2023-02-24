1926—2023

KENOSHA—Bess (Jones) Alberg, age 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Bess was born on February 28, 1926 to the late James O. and Enid (Owens) Jones in Wild Rose, WI.

Bess graduated from UW Stevens Point with a Home Economics Degree. She later received a Dietician Degree from Mount Mary University. She was employed as a Dietician Teacher at MATC.

On June 5, 1948 Bess was united in marriage to Bernard Alberg in Wild Rose, WI.

From 2008, Bess was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, now Lakeside Lutheran Church, in Kenosha, WI.

Along with her husband, Bernard, Bess is survived by her four children, Lois Blau, Alice (Daniel) Daniels, Thomas (Carol) Alberg and Elizabeth (Donald) Daniels; her brother, David Jones; her brother-in-law, George Emmerich and sisters-in-law, Lorna and Peggy Alberg; ten grandchildren, their spouses and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Bess was preceded in death by her son, David Alberg; her brothers, Orval, Robert and John Jones; her sisters, Ann Drottz and Margaret Emmerich and great grandson, Devin Alexander “Xander” Davis.

Funeral services honoring Bess’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Rd., Mequon, WI 53092. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A luncheon will follow immediately in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 or to a charity of your choice.

