March 29, 1943—Nov. 11, 2022

KENOSHA—Betsey A. Weidner, 79, of Kenosha, entered heaven’s gates Friday, November 11, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

Born in Racine, WI on March 29, 1943, she was the daughter of Lee and Betty (Galliart) Wilson. Her early life was spent in Salem, where she graduated from Salem Grade School and Salem Central High School.

Betsey is survived by her children: Al (Wendy) Weidner and Juli (Bob) Zeihen; grandchildren: Jacob Weidner, Kayla (Conner) Booth, Sydney Zeihen and Jenna Zeihen; siblings: Sandy Wisnefski, Bill (Sally) Wilson, Susan McAlister and Barb (Gary) Spinler; and she would not be complete without her chosen family: Patti (Brian) Miller and her family, Justine Miller and Marley Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 25 years, Marty Weidner; long-time partner of 14 years, Jim Smith; and brothers-in-law: Stogie Wisnefski and Keith McAlister.

Her partner of 14 years, the love of her life, James “Smitty” Smith was such a huge piece of her life, and the love they shared was so deep—she simply could not live without him.

Betsey’s marriage to “Marty” brought her her loving family, which she cherished above all else. A son, Allen “Jake” Weidner; and a daughter, Juli Zeihen. Along with them were their spouses: Wendy Weidner and Robert “Bob” Zeihen, who she loved as her own children.

Throughout her time on earth, Betsey’s humble beginnings lead her family driven, and hard working mindset to work many different jobs to provide for her children. There were moments recalled by Betsey, where she would be ironing and washing clothes for the neighbors to get some extra change, all the while teaching her two small children the abc’s in their own make-shift school room setting. Despite the struggles she faced, through every hardship, she prioritized the present and future of her children, and later on grandchildren. With any extra change she had being used to buy a Christmas gift for her children. “It wasn’t much, but it’s what I could do”, Betsey said when telling the stories of her earlier life decades later.

Fond memories with Betsey include the scavenger hunts she put on for her grandchildren, sleepovers she would host, enjoying the holidays at her place, going thrifting together, and reminiscing on favorite memories. But of course, as the wall of her kitchen says—“What happens at Grandma’s—stays at Grandma’s”.

Her diligent, bold, yet soft spirit is seen living in the family she leaves behind. Along with her dear family, Betsey loved spending everyday with her partner, and as all who knew them would think, Soul Mate, Jim. Their adventures were wild and free as they could be seen riding their Harley anywhere from Route 66 to the 4th of July Parade with the Legion Veteran Riders.

Betsey was a true friend to all, a true emblem of loyalty, compassion, and most of all kindness. She was our greatest teacher, and greatest supporter. With every detail of her life being immersed in caring for those around her, we only hope she knows how deeply and truly the immeasurable love we have for her is.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at The Red Oak Restaurant, 4410-200th Ave., Bristol, WI.

