KENOSHA—Bettie “Aunt Bet” Anderson, 95, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home.

Born in Kenosha, on August 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Markus and Neta (Schmidt) Thomsen. She was educated in Kenosha schools. She enjoyed many youthful summers playing in Lincoln Park near her childhood home and had many fun hours at Kenosha’s lakefront where she participated in the recreation department tumbling team at the age of 12.

Bettie was employed at Liberty Trucking in Kenosha, where she met Richard Anderson whom she wed on September 17, 1949, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. They were blessed with almost 72 years of marriage, but they were especially grateful they were able to celebrate their milestone 70th Anniversary with family and friends. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2021.

Bettie was a homemaker after having her children but did many things outside the home. She served as PTA Mother and was always willing to help family and friends if rides were needed for appointments or events. She also enjoyed making Halloween costumes through the years for nieces and nephews. Bettie was known to tackle a few home projects through the years.

In the past she had taken line dancing lessons with her sister-in-law, and her current past time was listening to the local radio station, her favorite CD’s, and enjoyed audio books. She also served as a USO Hostess during WWII.

Bettie and Richard were able to be “snowbirds” and spend several winters in Florida in the Orlando area close to longtime friends Milt and Gail Hess. She was always ready to visit with family and friends and passed along many stories of growing up in Kenosha, along with the family history.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Anderson of Kenosha; brothers-in-law: Ronald Anderson of Kenosha, and Wayne (Judy) Anderson of Henderson, NV; sisters-in-law: Beverly King, Joanne (John) Beronich, and Sharon Anderson, all of Kenosha; and is further survived by many dear and cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many long-time friends.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Kenneth Anderson; her father and mother-in-law, Amos and Marie Anderson; three siblings, Virginia (Walter) Petersen, Edna (Elmer) Andersen, and Kenneth (Mary Alice) Thomsen; sisters-in-law, Beatrice (Lester) Smith, Lois (Don Sr.) Pfarr; and in-laws, Chuck King and Peggy Anderson. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister in infancy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Zeihen and his staff for the great care and concern through the years, and also to Dr. Bloom for his care and concern, and the great staff at Hospice Alliance; Tiffany, Nicole, and Carol who provided wonderful and compassionate care for Bettie.

Visitation will take place at Proko Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery.

