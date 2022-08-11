 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty A. Paul

Betty A. Paul

July 4, 1936—Aug. 4, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, AL—Betty A. Paul, age 86, passed away in Huntsville, AL on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Born on July 4, 1936, she was the daughter of Kelly and Jeannie Tenuta.

On December 7, 1960, Betty was united in marriage to James Paul until his passing on August 13, 2017.

Betty was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

She was many things to many people, a daughter, loving wife and mother, a supportive sister and aunt, caring grandmother and great-grandmother, a dear friend and kind neighbor. She will be dearly missed by her son, Jamie (Deana) Paul; her grandchildren, Jamie Paul, Jr., Sarah Paul, Garrett Paul and Jordan (Matthew) Eagles; her great-grandchild, Haylee Eagles; her sister, Mary Jane Lequia; her nephews, Tony (Lisa) Lequia and Michael (Debbie) Lequia.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul and her brother, Robert Tenuta.

A visitation honoring Betty’s life will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

