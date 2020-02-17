Betty Ackerman, age 89, of Genoa City, WI, and formerly of Twin Lakes, WI, died February 13, 2020. She was born in Alabama on September 30, 1930. The daughter of the late John and Olive (Boyd) Snead. On November 21, 1954, in Washington, D.C., she was united in marriage to George L. Ackerman, who preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2018. During her life, Betty enjoyed watching birds, and flowers. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and was on many different leagues in the area.