Betty Beltoya

On June 20, 1950, she was united in marriage to Victor Beltoya in Kenosha, WI. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1993. Betty worked at the Samuel Lowe Company in the 1940’s as an illustrator in the art department. Leaving to raise 2 children and returning many years later working in the Bindery until they closed. She enjoyed playing pool and dart ball on various teams and has many trophies. She played for many years all the way up to her 90’s. She also loved her bingo that she would play at the Moose Club in Kenosha. For many years, Betty and Victor operated Beltoya’s Bar on Sheridan Road and later Beltoya’s Clown Club on 6th avenue. In the 1950’s she joined our father’s trio the Triad’s playing the base guitar in the band that consisted of members Vic, Betty and Jim Lee. Christmas Eve was always celebrated at her house every year. This is one of the many gatherings that will be missed most by the family. Family tradition was to be served her famous Egg Soup and Rice Pilaf. She was a real character who will be sadly missed by her entire family and cat Lexi. Her home was a gathering place for family, friends and relatives. Grandma Betty and Grandpa Vic were the type of people that would be there when you needed them no matter what. If you needed anything, they would help in any way they could. To them family came first. Her unique and funny personality will be missed most.