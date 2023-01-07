Dec. 12, 1924—Dec. 26, 2022

Betty J. Friend died Monday, December 26, 2022.

Betty was born on December 12, 1924, in Kenosha, WI. She graduated from Bradford H.S. in 1943. After school she worked for Nash Motors then making stretchers for the war effort. She was married on August 4, 1945, to William Friend, while he was home from Italy, before redeploying to the Pacific Theater.

Betty was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and proud grandmother. She was heavily involved in her church, Memorial United Methodist Church, volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, was active in the United Methodist Women, Methodist Circle (cf1) and numerous committees. She was a member of the Zion Garden Club, delivered Meals on Wheels for decades. Betty had a generous heart. Later years were filled with being a “snowbird” and enjoying winters in south Florida. She loved jigsaw puzzles and finished thousands with two on her table when she passed.

Survivors include her children: Kerry (Carol), Jill Earhart and Randy (Cindy); grandchildren: Jonathan Friend, Danielle (Igor) Sadovyi and Eric Friend.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband William, parents, Alma and Stephen Marschner, sister Alice Barter and brother Gilbert Marschner.

Visitation will be held at the Memorial United Methodist Church, Zion, IL on Friday January 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a brief internment ceremony at Mt. Olivet and a luncheon hosted by the UMW at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Memorial United Methodist Church of Zion, IL.