Betty J. Orrico

1933 – 2021

Betty J. Orrico, 87, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at The Manor of Kenosha with granddaughters by her side.

Born on June 10, 1933, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Adeline (Principe) Orrico.

She was employed as the manager of apartment buildings for over 15 years. She enjoyed dancing and singing with her choral group and going to see musicals. Since returning home to Kenosha, she loved reconnecting with her cousins during "cousins' breakfast".

Betty is survived by her son, Bill Symonds; sister, Louise Thornton; seven grandchildren, Colleen Frazier, Kelli (Keary Jr.) Ingrum, Dan Stratmeyer, Sara Jereda, Beth (John) Ward, Kimberly Peters, and Richard (Tiffany) Symonds; 18 great-grandchildren: Anthony, B.J., Christopher, Dylan, Loray, John William, Nicholas, Erin, Marci, K.J., James, Alex, Bella, Hayden, Bentley, Liberty, Antonio, and Gilbert; further loved by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by children: Richard Symonds and Marlene Cordero; son-in-law, Ron Cordero; sister, RoseMarie Fanucchi; and brothers-in-law: Nilo Fanucchi and Tom Thornton.