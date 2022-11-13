Apr. 24, 1933—Nov. 7, 2022

KENOSHA—Betty J. Pietkiewicz, 89, of Kenosha, WI passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Parkside Manor.

Born in Kenosha, WI on April 24, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Jennie (Pedersen) Jorgensen. She spent her entire life in Kenosha and attended local schools, graduating in 1950 from Bradford High School.

On June 24, 1961, she married George W. Pietkiewicz at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.

Betty was employed at Eaton Dynamatic as an executive secretary for many years, retiring in 1995. She was a lifetime member at St. Mary’s and was a very active member of the choir for over 30 years, taught Sunday school, attended Friendly Center, served on Altar Guild, women’s circle, and office volunteer.

Surviving are two daughters: Janet (John) Schoettler of Kenosha, WI and Sharon (Brian) Foreman of Round Lake Heights, IL; six grandchildren: Brian (Anna) Schoettler, Daniel Schoettler, Ashley (Joshua) McKenney, Vanessa (Tyler Hernandez), Brooke and Myles Foreman. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren: Luke, Grayson, Izaiah, Malachi, Alaina and Elias as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Thelma, Ellen, Lillian, Elmer, and Grace.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Parkside Manor and

Compassionate Care Hospice for all the compassionate care given to Betty.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001-80th Street, Kenosha, WI at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Interment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

