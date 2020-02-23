Betty Jane Adams

1935 - 2020

Betty Jane Adams went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She battled dementia for two years, but never forgot her Lord Jesus, nor did he forget her. She was born on July 16, 1935, in a log home on a farm in the Town of Wyoming. Betty was the daughter of Edwin and Ethel (Scott) Peschke. She came to Kenosha as a baby in January of 1937, but only lived here a few years before moving back to a farm up north and then to a farm in Waterford, where she graduated High School in 1953. Betty worked at American Motors (and then Chrysler) for 30 years as a timekeeper.