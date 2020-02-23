Betty Jane Adams
1935 - 2020
Betty Jane Adams went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She battled dementia for two years, but never forgot her Lord Jesus, nor did he forget her. She was born on July 16, 1935, in a log home on a farm in the Town of Wyoming. Betty was the daughter of Edwin and Ethel (Scott) Peschke. She came to Kenosha as a baby in January of 1937, but only lived here a few years before moving back to a farm up north and then to a farm in Waterford, where she graduated High School in 1953. Betty worked at American Motors (and then Chrysler) for 30 years as a timekeeper.
Forever loved Survivors include: a son Michael (Maritza) Adams, two grandchildren Ezekiel and Natalia Adams, her godchild Renee (Ron) Macik, a sister in-law Jennifer Peschke, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her pug Frankie Jo.
She was preceded in death by her brother Lyle E. Peschke, her nephew Ted Peschke, and her uncle Donald (Rosella) Scott.
Funeral services for Betty will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Somers (1520 Green Bay Road). A visitation with the family will be held on Monday at the church from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service. Private interment will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Town of Maine, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to either Bethany Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667