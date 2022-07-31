Betty Jean Schripsema

May 6, 1945—July 13, 2022

Betty Jean (Lanser) Schripsema, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Froedtert- Milwaukee, after a 4-year battle with cancer.

Born on May 6, 1945 in Sully, IA, she was the daughter of the late Brant and Johanna (Vander Lugt) Lanser. Growing up attending local schools, she also attended Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI and University of WI–Whitewater.

On August 26, 1966, Betty was united in marriage with David Schripsema in Grand Rapids, MI. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage.

She taught in the Grand Rapids Christian school system for 6 years, and in the Kenosha Unified School District for 25 years. Betty received the 2006-2007 Teacher of the Year award in Kenosha. She was a private piano teacher for over 20 years, and accompanist in Grand Rapids and Kenosha (including being husband, David’s accompanist since the age of 12).

Betty was an avid walker, biker and sailing companion. She valued nature and the outdoors, including time spent creating a beautiful garden, and loved solving puzzles of all kinds. In her book clubs, she enjoyed reading philosophy, theology, and sharing fiction with friends.

She was an active seeker of her spiritual truth and a beloved church organist/pianist in both Grand Rapids and Kenosha.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David; her children, Rachel (Phil Maniaci) Schripsema of Chicago, IL, and Andrea Nott of Chicago, IL; her former son-in-law, Elliott Nott of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren, Zoe and David Nott; her siblings, Les (Ramona) Lanser, Joanna (Al Mulder) Meyer, Pete (Jan) Lanser, Mary (Ken) Weiringa, Judy (Gordon) Brinks; her sisters-in-law, Carol (Dick) DeVries, and Joanne (Jack) Hulst; her many cherished friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Warren Lanser, Lugene Lanser, and her brother-in-law, Norm Meyer.

Memorial services honoring Betty’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at First United Methodist Church 919 60th Street, Kenosha, WI. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to First United Methodist Church would be appreciated.

David and the family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors and medical professionals of Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, WI, for their dedication to Betty’s care during her journey with cancer.

