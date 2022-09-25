Betty Lou Buzza

1927-2022

KENOSHA - Betty Lou Buzza, 94 years old, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Brookside Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Betty was employed by Wells Bros. and K-Mart for many years. Betty was born and raised in Ironwood, MI. Betty and her late husband William "Bill" Buzza moved to Kenosha in 1965.

Betty enjoyed cooking and gardening. Betty also enjoyed organizing Yooper Fest every year which brought many people together from the Upper Peninsula Michigan that are living in the Kenosha area.

Betty is preceded in death by her late husband William Buzza and daughter Carol Buzza. Survivors include her daughter, Jackie Deloria; grandchildren: Michelle Sluga, Todd (Heidi) Hill, Lori Greco, Krista (Tony) Piccolo, Amy Dunn; great-grandchildren: Bobby, Brooke, Sarah, Taylor, Brock, Adam, Lorelli, James, Jamison, Dominic, Tabita, Jena, Liam, Brandon; also included are her five great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM. Private entombment Green Ridge Cemetery.

