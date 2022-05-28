Betty R. Hein

March 29, 1931—March 24, 2022

JANESVILLE—Betty R. Hein passed away at home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, five days prior to her 91st birthday. She was born in Rozellville, WI, in the Township of Day, on March 29, 1931; the fifth child of Clarence and Arvilla (Brinkmann) Guldan.

Betty married Dwayne Hein, her high school sweetheart during a snowstorm on February 6, 1951. They shared 60 years together before his passing on May 1, 2011.

Betty worked as a staff clerk in the mailroom for Carthage College in Kenosha, WI for many years. In retirement, they built a home on a woodsy bluff in Adams, WI where many happy memories were had. Together with Dwayne, they became snowbirds for many years, making stops in Texas, Arizona and Florida.

Betty loved to camp and travel, most notably, taking several trips to Alaska and celebrating her 83rd birthday in the Turks and Caicos at her grandson’s wedding. Betty loved to dance, from square dancing with her husband to dancing the dance of honor with her grandson-in-law at her granddaughter’s wedding.

She loved to camp, sew, knit and craft. She also thoroughly enjoyed going to casinos. Betty had a great sense of humor. Family was always on guard on April Fool’s Day as she invariably pranked us all. She was a consummate game player, playing board games, dominoes, and cards ranging from cribbage to Old Maid. She somehow managed to always get us to pick the Old Maid. She unabashedly confirmed she often cheated. Betty was a loyal Packer fan and spent many Sundays watching the games. She will be lovingly missed but we know she is dancing the Heavenly waltz with Dad.

Betty is survived by her three children: Vicky (Gerry) Grimes of Janesville, Steven (Cheryl) Hein of Marco Island, FL, and David Hein of Kenosha; four grandchildren: Eric (Amanda) Grimes, Kristin (Trevor) Carpenter, Rachel Hein and Steven “Ross” Hein; three great-grandchildren: Jett and Bo Grimes, and Hughie Hein. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwayne Hein; siblings: Bernice Backus, Don Guldan, Margie Higgins, and two sisters in infancy, and Delores and Lois Guldan.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to: Cedar Crest, Mercy Hospice and Bright Star for taking exceptional care of our mother.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Rembs Funeral Home & Crematory, 300 S. Oak Avenue, Marshfield, WI, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Luncheon to follow at Rembs Celebration Hall. Memorial donations can be made to Wildwood Zoo or Mercy Hospice, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.