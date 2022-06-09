Beverly J. Glasman

Jan. 1, 1937—May 29, 2022

BURLINGTON—Beverly Glasman, age 85, of Burlington, formerly of Kenosha WI, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice of Wauwatosa. She was born on January 1, 1937.

She grew up in Salem with her foster parents Jasper and Charlotte McCormack. On January 4, 1954 she was united in marriage to Phillip Glasman and they were married for 40 years before his passing.

Beverly is survived by her daughters: Dorine (John) Nilsson, Terry Reyer, and Janet Glasman; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven P. Glasman.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Beverly at Salem United Methodist Church in Salem, WI on June 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.