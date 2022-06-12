Beverly J. Quick

Aug. 12, 1930—June 8, 2022

KENOSHA—Beverley J. Quick, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022 at Kenosha Place surrounded by her daughters.

Born on August 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Irma (Sorensen) Selin.

On November 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to Harold Quick in Kenosha. Their union was blessed with 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2001.

Beverley was a Secretary for State Farm and American Family insurance agents until her retirement in 1995.

She was a member of Journey Church for the past 35 years and previously a member of Baptist Tabernacle where she was the Superintendent of Sunday School. Beverley played the piano by ear and continued to play at Kenosha Place where she resided. Her favorite hobbies were shopping, traveling, cruises, going to their home in Door County, gardening in her yard, and sewing—even making her girls matching outfits.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Patti (Bob Hoar) Maxcy, Becky Zarletti and Wendy (Scott) Johnson; her 10 grandchildren, Mike (Melissa) Maxcy, Brian (Misi) Maxcy, Michelle Maxcy, BJ Maxcy, Vinnie (Justine) Zarletti, Gina Zarletti, Amanda (Josh) Vargas, Jacob (Shannon) Johnson, Zachary (Melissa) Johnson, and Elizabeth Johnson; her 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild, and looking forward to three new great grandchildren due this year.

In addition to her parents, Beverley was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and her son-in-law, Larry Zarletti.

Funeral services honoring Beverley’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Journey Church, 10700 75th St, Kenosha. The service will be livestreamed via https://youtu.be/uQlGE9Ypnfs. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Beverley will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Journey Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Harborside Humane Society.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kenosha Place for their kind and loving care over the past two years. In addition, the family would also like to thank AseraCare Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Beverley.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101