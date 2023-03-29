Jan. 12, 1939—March 25, 2023

Beverly “Bev” K. (Engstrom) Francois, age 84, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on January 12, 1939 to the late Earl and Hilda (Horne) Engstrom. She attended Durkee Elementary School, Lincoln Jr. High School and graduated from Bradford High School in 1956.

After high school, Beverly went to work at the Great Lakes Naval Depot where she met the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” W. Francois. Beverly and Gerald were united in marriage on May 30, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Kenosha.

Although Bev was born a city girl, Jerry quickly convinced her that country living was where they wanted to raise their family. They built a small hobby farm in Pleasant Prairie in 1969. This would be the home they would reside in for the rest of their life. Bev and her family attended the Bristol United Methodist Church – Wesley Chapel.

For over 15 years, Bev was employed by Oliver’s Bakery. She also worked for Madrigrano, Aiello and Santarelli Law offices for over 10 years. As her family grew, Bev made a decision to start her own in-home day care where she began taking care of her grandchildren. As time went on, and her day care grew, the children she watched became a part of her extended family. After semi-retirement she continued to work where most recently she was employed by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Bev was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, Cub Scout Den Leader, as well as a general and project leader in 4-H. Bev co-founded the Kenosha County 4-H Horseless Horse Project alongside her husband, Jerry. Additionally, a member of the Bristol Homemaker’s Club, and several saddle clubs, including Big Z, Somers, Interstate and Rocking Horse Ranch.

Bev looked forward to participating in the Kenosha County Fair where she proudly displayed her works of art in the knitting and crocheting department. Bev was awarded the Grand Champion knitting & crocheter more than once. Bev loved to travel; she looked forward to her annual trip to the Grand Cayman Islands with family. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, cooking and challenging word search puzzles. Her infectious smile and kind words will be remembered by those she touched.

Bev will be greatly missed by her children: Jeffery (Michelle Polizzo) Francois, Randy (Sandy Lois) Francois, Paula (Tom) Kenny, Kraig Herbrechtsmeier, and Denise Francois Matrisch; her grandchildren, Ashley (Jimmy Knapkiewicz) and Jared Francois, Jamie and Zoe Herbrechtsmeier, Matthew (Charlie Olson), Caetlyn, Sean and Michael Kenny, Taylor (Austin Hoecherl) and Tucker Matrisch, Nathaniel (Denise) Schoenhoefer and Kristin (Daniel) Walters; her great-grandchildren, Addison Knapkiewicz, Lyra Walters, Neriah and Elizah Schoenhoefer; along with many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and her childcare children. Bev is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Swanston.

Along with her parents and her husband, Bev was preceded in death by, her daughter, Jacquelyn Ann Francois; her grandson, Cody Matrisch and her sons-in-law, David Matrisch and John Bauer.

Funeral services honoring Beverly’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Beverly will be held on Monday, April, 3, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness, https://www.komen.org or Hospice Alliance, http://www.hospicealliance.org/ or ProHealth Waukesha Memorial, NICU (in Addison Knapkiewicz name) https://www.prohealthcare.org or memorials can be made directly to the family.

The family would also like to thank the Froedtert Cancer Center and Hospice Alliance for all the special care and guidance they gave to Beverly and the family over the last few weeks.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101