1925—2022

DELTONA, FL—Beverly M. Luciani, 96, of Deltona, FL, formerly of Kenosha WI, passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Beverly died of natural causes in Hospice Care at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, FL.

Beverly was born on August 17, 1925, in Racine, WI, and was the daughter of the late William and Luise (Fechner) Anderson. Beverly grew up in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School.

Beverly married Albert Anthony Luciani on August 19, 1944 at St. Rose Church in Racine, four months before Albert served in the United States Army during World War II as a Combat Engineer. Beverly and Albert lived in Kenosha from 1944 to 1980, where they raised their three children Lawrence, MaryJo and Michael. She was a loving and caring wife and mother.

Beverly worked at American Motors prior to becoming a Legal Secretary for Phillips, Richardson and Mayew until retiring and moving to Florida in 1980. Beverly was a proud member of the National and Wisconsin Association of Legal Secretaries (now Legal Professionals) for many years and was honored to serve as President of the Wisconsin Association in 1976-77.

She enjoyed many interests and activities in her lifetime including traveling, camping, golfing, and fishing with Albert, her husband of 62 years until his death in 2006. She was an avid reader and bingo player, spent time painting ceramics, sewing, cooking, playing cards, watching basketball, staying abreast of current events, playing games and making greeting cards on her computer and visiting with family and friends.

She enjoyed being a part of St. Thomas Parish in Kenosha and Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Deltona, her faith was strong throughout her life.

Beverly is survived by two of her children: MaryJo Van Pay and Michael (Marcia Sherony) Luciani; four grandchildren: Jon (Caitlen) Van Pay, Jennifer (Donald) Gilson, Albert (Brittany) Luciani, Michael (Jessica) Luciani; many great-grandchildren; her sister Nancy Keitel; as well as many nieces and nephews. Beverly will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son Lawrence, her son-in-law, Thomas Van Pay and siblings, Dorothy Kapellusch, Violet Bastian, and William Anderson.

Memorial visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home & Crematory, 5111–60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144, on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307–40th Ave., Kenosha, WI, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery, 2909 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Beverly’s Online Memorial Book At: