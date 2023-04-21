KENOSHA—Beverly June Saftig, longtime Kenosha resident and former “first lady” of Kenosha, passed away March 27, 2023, at the age of 94 in Lisle, IL.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7300 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, 53142, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Bev’s honor to St. Croix Hospice, 665 W. North Ave., Suite 100, Lombard, IL 60148.