Beverly Saftig

1928 - 2023

KENOSHA - Beverly June Saftig, longtime Kenosha resident, and former "First Lady" of Kenosha, passed away March 27, 2023, at the age of 94, in Lisle, IL.

Born on June 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Nora (Doutre) Dyberg and sister of the late Col. Robert Dyberg. Bev's childhood was spent in the Roosevelt School neighborhood surrounded by the love of many nearby aunts, uncles, and cousins of Swedish and French-Canadian descent. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1946, and soon after met the love of her life, recent WWII Navy Veteran, Paul W. Saftig, son of Paul M. and Nellie (McManus) Saftig. On November 20, 1948, they married at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Bev had four children in the 1950s and managed a very active household from the Saftig's longtime home on 40th Avenue in the Forest Park/St. Mary's neighborhood.

She worked part time at Sears and Montgomery Ward and later enjoyed her fulltime job as Receptionist at the American State Bank. She actively supported Paul's political career from 1968 to 1988 when he served as Constable, Alderman, and Mayor of Kenosha. Bev participated in hundreds of community events and activities over the years and loved her unofficial role as a Kenosha Ambassador.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary's, and later, St. James Catholic Church.

Bev and Paul enjoyed a productive and happy retirement, splitting time between their homes in Mauston, WI, on Castle Rock Lake and Punta Gorda, FL. Paul preceded her in death in May 2010. In recent years, Bev lived near her son, Tom and daughter-in-law Mary in Lisle, IL.

While Bev cherished her many friends over the years, she was extremely proud of her family. Each member continues as her legacy.

She is survived by three sons and one daughter: Tom (Mary) Saftig of Lisle, IL, Sandy (Tom) Rugg of Henderson, KY, Bob (Joyce) Saftig of Kenosha, and Dan (Leslie) Saftig of Scottsdale, AZ; nine grandchildren: Bob Saftig, Jr., Brian (Nikki) Saftig, Carrie (David) Elliott, Becky (Darrin) Reed, Paul Saftig (Allison), Joe (Kim) Saftig, Nellie Saftig, Jacob Saftig and Andy Saftig; fifteen great-grandchildren: Kaylee (JT) DeMar, Kyle and Koby Reed, Katy, Ally, Sam and Dylan Elliott and Olivia and Declan Saftig, Ella, Lucy, and Sam Saftig, Grace, Luke, and Molly Saftig; two great-great-grandchildren: Easton Capps and Bentley Reed with a third great-great-grandchild soon be born to great-granddaughter, Kaylee DeMar.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, 53142, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Bev's honor to St. Croix Hospice, 665 W. North Ave., Suite 100, Lombard IL 60148.

