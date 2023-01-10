Aug. 24, 1990—Jan. 3, 2023

KENOSHA—Bianca A. Collazo, 32, of Kenosha passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

She was born on August 24, 1990 to Jose Collazo and Iliana M. Ruiz in Chicago, IL.

Bianca enjoyed dancing and singing. She was a loving, caring and helpful woman who had a contagious smile and was a free spirit. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and family.

Bianca is survived by her children: Isabella Molinaro, Lucas Molinaro, Penelope Collazo, Jaylene Rico, Jaylani Rico and Jocelyn Rico; her mother, Iliana M. Ruiz; her father, Jose Collazo; and her siblings: Julio Gonzalez, Pedro Pabon, Krystal Collazo, Nicole Collazo, Ashlee Collazo, Destiny Collazo, Jada Collazo and Daija Pabon. She is also survived by her grandmother’s: Angeline Carmona, Lilia Roman and Milagros Quinones.

Funeral Services for Bianca will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

