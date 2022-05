MOUNT PLEASANT – Mr. Binone “Nony” Schwartz, 62, passed away at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A private service took place. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI 552-9000. www.draeger-langendorf.com.