Bobbi J. Haun

March 5, 1945 - Feb. 14, 2023

KENOSHA - Bobbi (Barbara) J. Haun, age 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at her residence.

Bobbi was born on March 5, 1945 in Port Chester, New York, she was the daughter to the late Richard and Eleanor "Billie" Olson.

On June 22, 1968 Bobbi was united in marriage to Michael J. Haun. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2016.

Bobbi graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church.

Bobbi loved bowling, socializing, and enjoying a glass of wine with friends. But most of all Bobbi treasured her time spent with family, grandchildren, and friends.

Bobbi is survived by her children, Todd, Scott and Casey; her grandchildren, Katie, Karli, Kayla, Brandon and Seth; her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Liam, Mila, Bubs and Wyatt and her siblings, Dick and Bootsie.

Along with her parents and her husband Michael, Bobbi was preceded in death by her daughter, Jill.

Funeral services honoring Bobbi's life will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street. A visitation for Bobbi will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Kenosha Achievement Center, https://www.thekac.com/, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101