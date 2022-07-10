Bobby Gene Wilson, Sr.

1934-2022

KENOSHA—Bobby Wilson, Sr., 88, of Kenosha passed away June 25, 2022, at Hospice Alliance, surrounded by his loving family.

Bobby was born on April 24, 1934, in Strawberry Plaines, TN, the son of the late Howard and Lila (Kaiser) Wilson. He was educated in the schools of TN. Bobby married Betty Jo Teddar on June 4, 1955, in Detroit, MI.

He was employed at and retired from AMC/Chrysler. Bobby was a member of the United States Army. He attended Temple Baptist Church and Fellowship Bible Church . His hobbies included fishing, hunting, playing poker and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children: Bobby (Gloria) Wilson, Jr. of Kenosha and Susan Fennell of Pleasant Prairie; daughter-in-law, Dalana Wilson of Pleasant Prairie; his eight grandchildren: and 12 great-grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Louise and Betty, wife Betty Jo, and son Jeff Wilson.

A visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM with funeral services to follow immediately at 1:00 PM. Burial at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

