Br. Martin Haberman, O.S.B., 91, died on Holy Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Health Care Center, Conception, Missouri. Br. Martin was a professed Benedictine monk of St. Benedict’s Abbey, Benet Lake, for 72 years.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Benedict’s Abbey, 12605 224th Avenue, Benet Lake, Wisconsin. Visitation with the monastic community and family will take place at the Abbey from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in the Abbey cemetery.
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, Illinois, is assisting the monastic community. A full obituary of Br. Martin may be found at their website, www.strangfh.com or call 847-395-4000.