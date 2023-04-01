Feb. 12, 1975—March 17, 2023

MODESTO, CA—Brandy Lee Lamb, 48, residing in Modesto CA, passed away on March 17, 2023, after battling a longtime illness. She was born in Green Bay, WI on February 17, 1975, and grew up in Kenosha, WI attending Bradford High School. Brandy worked as an Upper Executive for Pepsi Cola in Illinois/North Carolina and continued her career in the food and beverage industry after moving to Modesto, CA.

Brandy who was a very loving mother enjoyed the outdoors, by taking her two boys and family dog “Duke” on frequent trips to the mountains and ocean. She had a very generous soul and was outgoing, loving and free spirited. She had an infectious laugh and had a love for life that drew people to her.

Surviving is her husband, Thomas D. Lamb; her son, Thomas Hutson Lamb; and family dog, Duke from Modesto, CA; her mother, Kim Witte from Porterfield, WI; her brothers: Pete Furst, from Kenosha, WI, Dustin LaChapelle from MI; and her grandparents, Gordon and Elaine Furst from Marinette, WI.

Brandy was preceded in death by her son, Maxwell Lamb who passed away at the early age of 18 in 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to cover final expenses at Venmo.com/Kim-Witte-19. Confirmation code 1029. Franklin & Downs in Modesto is honored to be assisting the family.