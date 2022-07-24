Feb. 9, 1939—July 15, 2022

KENOSHA—Brenda Gail Wilson, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Born on February 9, 1939, in Orange, CA, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Young (Wheeler). Brenda spent her freshman year of college at the University of California Berkeley. She continued her education at Long Beach State University graduating with honors and earning a bachelor’s degree in education. As a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, she enjoyed her time participating in various college clubs and was an enthusiastic member of the Long Beach State Choir.

On December 21, 1963, Brenda was united in marriage to Harry J. Wilson at the United Methodist Church in Orange, CA. Their union was blessed with over 58 years of marriage before her passing.

She was a gifted and beloved teacher in the Savanna School District in Anaheim, CA where she taught 1st through 4th grades concentrating on math, reading and history with her colleague teaching music, science and spelling. She retired from teaching after her daughter was born electing to be a stay-at-home mom. In her “spare” time, you could find Brenda at the Fresno, CA American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, where she volunteered every Wednesday for over 34 years. Some of her other volunteer activities included, school field trips, birthday parties in the classroom, taxi mom for any kid needing a ride and help with church families in need of a volunteer helper.

She was an amazing woman who was passionate about life, extremely loyal, loving and dedicated to her family. Her love of felines motivated her to feed and care for any stray that needed food and water and a place to stay for the night. If medical care was needed, it was provided and when necessary, her loving and tender stroking of the animal comforted it while it was being put down. While her naming of the strays lacked imagination, Grey Cat, Nurse Cat, Black Cat, Fat Cat and all the others seemed to appreciate her attention and showered her with purrs and gentle rubbing against her legs when she would provide them with meals or just giving them some attention.

An avid reader, she was a member of several book clubs and a collector of books in all areas of interest. She attended Calvary Presbyterian Church in Fresno, CA and First Presbyterian Church, Kenosha.

Her husband remembers in the early 1980’s, she would leave the house once a week and be gone most of the day. Curious to find out what she was up to, he asked her what she was doing. She said that there was a home in a near-by city to the south of Fresno, who needed volunteers to come and comfort babies that were born with undeveloped brains. The babies were incapable of any voluntary activities, blind, and unable to communicate in any way. When asked, “what do the volunteers do?” she said; “we hold them close to our heart so they can feel our heartbeat and just talk or sing to them.” At that moment he knew he was in the presence of a very special person!

He went on to say; “I love her and miss her more than I know how to say, but I suspect that God has a special assignment for her, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it involves children and cat’s, in some way.”

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Harry; her daughter, Paige Dru (Lance) Loveall; her grandchildren, Jacob Wilson Loveall and Emily Anne Loveall; and numerous cousins, friends and colleagues.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Danker Power; and her niece Dru Danker.

The family requests that any remembrances be to a charity of their choice and a special request that the next time you see a stray cat . . . give it a pat on the head from Brenda.

Memorial services honoring Brenda’s life will be held privately.

