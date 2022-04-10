 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brian T. Evans

  • 0
Brian T. Evans

Nov. 29, 1961—March 30, 2022

KENOSHA—Brian T. Evans, 60, of Kenosha, passed away, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus.

He was born on November 29, 1961 to Sherman T. and Brenda J. Evans in Red Bay, AL.

Brian enjoyed sports, he was a Cubs fan, a Packers fan, was in fantasy football leagues and going to the fireworks down by the lake. He also enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby, going to the dog track when in Kenosha and being on his computer. Brian was a very independent man and had empathy for people and made many friends wherever he went.

Brian is survived by his mother Brenda (Gordon) Franti; his brother Thomas Evans; and his nephew Alex Evans.

A Celebration of Life for Brian will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Brian’s Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert