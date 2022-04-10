Nov. 29, 1961—March 30, 2022
KENOSHA—Brian T. Evans, 60, of Kenosha, passed away, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus.
He was born on November 29, 1961 to Sherman T. and Brenda J. Evans in Red Bay, AL.
Brian enjoyed sports, he was a Cubs fan, a Packers fan, was in fantasy football leagues and going to the fireworks down by the lake. He also enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby, going to the dog track when in Kenosha and being on his computer. Brian was a very independent man and had empathy for people and made many friends wherever he went.
Brian is survived by his mother Brenda (Gordon) Franti; his brother Thomas Evans; and his nephew Alex Evans.
A Celebration of Life for Brian will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the time of service.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
