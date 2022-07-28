 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridget M. Nice

Bridget M. Nice

BURLINGTON—Bridget M. Nice, age 87, of Burlington, WI passed away July 24, 2022, at Oak Park Place.

A Celebration of Bridget’s Life will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington, WI 53105 at 5:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon and a time of fellowship.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net

