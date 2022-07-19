KENOSHA—Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic age 32, a resident of Kenosha, died Thursday, July 14th, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday in Founders Hall from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667