Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic

Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic

KENOSHA—Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic age 32, a resident of Kenosha, died Thursday, July 14th, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday in Founders Hall from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.

