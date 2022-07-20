Nov. 30, 1989—July 14, 2022

KENOSHA—Brooke (Tomaszewski) Koprovic, age 32, a resident of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Born on November 30, 1989 in Kenosha she was the daughter of Lisa Mosey and Peter Tomaszewski. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 2007 and then received her Cosmetology degree from Gateway Technical College.

In 2018 she was united in marriage to Kevin Koprovic in Racine.

She was employed at Marietta Hair Design, as well as The ClubHouse. Her most recent employment was as a call center trainer at Everise.

She loved crafting, she loved life and loved people. Everyone who knew her loved her.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Koprovic; her parents; her maternal grandmother Carol Mosey. She is further survived by her three stepsons: Karson, Keegan and Kolin Koprovic all of Kenosha; as well as her sister Trisha (Tony) Blaine.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday in Founders Hall from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated.

